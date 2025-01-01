Open Menu

Political Stability Key To Pakistan’s Sustainable Growth, Prosperity : Shahid Imran

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Political stability is the cornerstone of a strong and resilient economy, and it is a dire need for Pakistan in prevailing global scenario to achieve sustainable growth, development, and prosperity by forging unity

in all ranks in the larger national interest.

These remarks were made by Shahid Imran, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Regional Standing Committee on food, during a meeting with a delegation of traders led by Zia Ur Rehman, here on Wednesday.

Shahid Imran said stable political environment fosters investor confidence, encourages economic activity, and attracts foreign direct investment, all of which are critical for economic progress.

Political stability also ensures social harmony, which is critical for fostering a productive workforce and reducing inequalities. It creates an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive, paving the way for inclusive growth.

Shahid Imran said achieving political stability must be a top priority and its not merely a political agenda but a fundamental prerequisite for building a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan capable of withstanding global economic challenges,he concluded.

