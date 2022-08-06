UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Must For Boosting Economy: Talal Ch.

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 01:34 AM

A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that political stability is must for strengthening economy and democratic system

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was playing gimmicks with heads of the national institutions.

He said Imran Khan was blaming the chief election commission and using derogatory remarks against him.

He said that PTI leaders were demanding early elections from the ruling party of Pakistan Muslim League-N, because they have lost popularity among the masses.

He urged the PTI leadership to avoid agitation with national institution and come forward for talks for resolving political matters. He said that PTI is making 'hue and cry' over non-issues.

Commenting on foreign funding case, he said that PTI leadership had submitted false affidavit and Imran Khan is not "Sadiq and Ameen" after the reports of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Qadir MandoKhail a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party said that PTI should dissolve the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the Punjab so that early elections could be made after the consultation of the political parties. He said, PTI leaders are wasting time of the public and drawing salaries from the national exchequer. He said, the PTI leaders are playing political game with the nation. He said that next elections would be held in 2023 and the political parties should prepare for the general elections.

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Talal Chaudhry Muslim TV From Foreign Funding Case

More Stories From Pakistan

