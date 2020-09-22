Political stability must for sustained economic growth: Iftikhar Malik

Pakistan can neither bear the brunt of political instability nor afford politics of agitation, violence, protest and confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of COVID-1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan can neither bear the brunt of political instability nor afford politics of agitation, violence, protest and confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of COVID-19.

Addressing a select gathering of traders' representatives from city markets in connection with on-going election campaign of Lahore Chamber, SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Tuesday that there was a need for political stability which was prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges in Pakistan.

He said, time had changed as now the influential nations were paying more attention towards financial warfare to continue their dominance, adding these countries were successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan's economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was indeed important to increase local exports and for that purpose, there was a dire need to reduce the cost of doing business so that country's products could remain competitive in the world markets.

He added trade facilitation was the key to promote industries and we need to remove all obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. "Our country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

Founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed and President Anjuman-I-Tajran Spare parts Badami Bagh Waqar Ahmad Mian, who is also member election campaign committee were also present on the occasion.

The veteran trade leader was of the view that all sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.

He urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products which were best in the world as far as quality and price was concerned. He said that Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.

Iftikhar Malik said the Lahore Chamber always acts as a bridge between the government and the business community.

He said PIAF-Founder Alliance in Lahore Chamber had been still strong enough for the last 18 years and continue its mission to protect the interests of the businesscommunity after sweeping election on September 25 and 26 next while remainingcommitted to the cause of development of the country.