UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Must To Boost Economy: Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Political stability must to boost economy: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday stressed the need for political stability to boost economy of the country.

During the last four years the country had to face political instability due to weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, after coming to power has taken important steps to revive economy and strengthen political system, he added.

Voicing concerns over Currency devalue, he said that political stability is must for strengthening rupee adding that the incumbent government was making all out efforts to bring betterment in every sector.

Asif maintained that the government would complete its constitutional tenure and general the elections would be held in 2023.

Replying to a question about derogatory remarks against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, he said that PML-N never used uncivilized language against the family of Pervaiz Ellahi.

To another question about CM Punjab elections, he hoped that Hamza Shehbaz would maintain his position in the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family TV All Government

Recent Stories

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1 ..

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1292nd Urs

45 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

47 minutes ago
 Available resources to be utilized to improve drai ..

Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Ad ..

47 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir ..

Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

47 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

53 minutes ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.