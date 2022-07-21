Political stability must to boost economy: Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday stressed the need for political stability to boost economy of the country.

During the last four years the country had to face political instability due to weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, after coming to power has taken important steps to revive economy and strengthen political system, he added.

Voicing concerns over Currency devalue, he said that political stability is must for strengthening rupee adding that the incumbent government was making all out efforts to bring betterment in every sector.

Asif maintained that the government would complete its constitutional tenure and general the elections would be held in 2023.

Replying to a question about derogatory remarks against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, he said that PML-N never used uncivilized language against the family of Pervaiz Ellahi.

To another question about CM Punjab elections, he hoped that Hamza Shehbaz would maintain his position in the assembly.