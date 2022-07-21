UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Must To Boost Economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday stressed the need for political stability to boost economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday stressed the need for political stability to boost economy of the country.

During the last four years the country had to face political instability due to weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, after coming to power has taken important steps to revive economy and strengthen political system, he added.

Voicing concerns over Currency devalue, he said that political stability is must for strengthening rupee adding that the incumbent government was making all out efforts to bring betterment in every sector.

Asif maintained that the government would complete its constitutional tenure and general the elections would be held in 2023.

Replying to a question about derogatory remarks against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, he said that PML-N never used uncivilized language against the family of Pervaiz Ellahi.

To another question about CM Punjab elections, he hoped that Hamza Shehbaz would maintain his position in the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family TV All Government

Recent Stories

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

5 minutes ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

5 minutes ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

5 minutes ago
 Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

5 minutes ago
 Acting Governor Sindh lauds journalist for his boo ..

Acting Governor Sindh lauds journalist for his book on Thar desert

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.