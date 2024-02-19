Open Menu

Political Stability Must To Revive Economy: Experts

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Political stability must to revive economy: Experts

Renowned economists on Monday emphasized the need for political stability to revive the economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Renowned economists on Monday emphasized the need for political stability to revive the economy in the country.

Talking to Pakistan Television, a well-known economic expert Dr. Muhammad Ayub Mehar said there is a need to achieve high growth rate and development to achieve prosperity in Pakistan.

He said that a stable government could address the challenges in a proper manner.

Mehar said the upcoming budget, the IMF agreement, fiscal deficit and inflation are the concerns which must be the focus of the new government.

Financial expert, Dr Saqlain Sher said that new government should evolve a strategy to reduce interest rate to stimulate business growth and investment in this country.

Afroz Merchant, a capital market expert, highlighted the significance of economic reforms including industrial development and privatization. He was of the opinion that such reforms would create employment opportunities, attract foreign investment, and redirect funds towards essential sectors like health and education.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Business Education Budget Mehar Market Government Agreement PTV Employment

Recent Stories

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

3 minutes ago
 Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after re ..

Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..

3 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prio ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

3 minutes ago
 Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional ..

Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..

5 seconds ago
 President for financial inclusion of weaker segmen ..

President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

7 seconds ago
Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

8 seconds ago
 Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

10 seconds ago
 SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & orde ..

SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan

12 seconds ago
 State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

34 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

34 minutes ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan