Political stability must to revive economy: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Renowned economists on Monday emphasized the need for political stability to revive the economy in the country.

Talking to Pakistan Television, a well-known economic expert Dr. Muhammad Ayub Mehar said there is a need to achieve high growth rate and development to achieve prosperity in Pakistan.

He said that a stable government could address the challenges in a proper manner.

Mehar said the upcoming budget, the IMF agreement, fiscal deficit and inflation are the concerns which must be the focus of the new government.

Financial expert, Dr Saqlain Sher said that new government should evolve a strategy to reduce interest rate to stimulate business growth and investment in this country.

Afroz Merchant, a capital market expert, highlighted the significance of economic reforms including industrial development and privatization. He was of the opinion that such reforms would create employment opportunities, attract foreign investment, and redirect funds towards essential sectors like health and education.