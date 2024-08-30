- Home
Political Stability Must To Tackle Terrorism, Economic Issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday said that political stability is vital to tackle terrorism, and economic issues being faced the people of this country. We should work for political stability to strengthen democratic system, he said while talking to a private television channel.
"If we will not have the political stability then how we can achieve success in fighting war on terrorism, " he said.
Commenting on rift between the Pakistan Peoples Party and ruling party in Punjab, he said that providing relief to people in electricity bills for two months is a good step taken by the Punjab government.
But, the PPP is not interested to extend relief to people
of Sindh for short period, he said. He further said that Sindh government had desired to provide relief to the people of Sindh on permanent basis. All the matters with coalition partner would be settled down on negotiating table, he stated.
