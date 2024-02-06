Open Menu

Political Stability Need Of Hour: Rana Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 10:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday underscored the importance of political stability for economic growth and national prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he underscored the need for political maturity to foster stability in the country.

Responding to a question, Rana outlined the PML-N's electoral targets, particularly aiming to secure 100 seats in Punjab.

Asserting the PML-N's determination, he expressed confidence that the party would succeed in securing a clear majority in the upcoming elections.

