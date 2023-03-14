UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Need Of Hour: Senior Leader Of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Political Stability need of hour: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Tuesday the country could not move forward unless there was political and economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Tuesday the country could not move forward unless there was political and economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N was against political victimization and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan during his regime registered false cases against political rivals.

"He jailed his political opponent but now, he himself was afraid to appear before the courts", he added.

To a query, he said the PML-N was the largest political party in the country and had a strong political framework in Constituencies, adding that the PML-N was always ready for elections as it was a constitutional demand.

Whereas, holding elections was a constitutional obligation, current economic and security issues of the country should also be considered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

5 minutes ago
 US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Cap ..

US Has To Make Defense Industry Attractive For Capital - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-d ..

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journ ..

25 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliab ..

Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliable social media pages promotin ..

35 minutes ago
 Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Figh ..

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.