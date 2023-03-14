Political Stability need of hour: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Tuesday the country could not move forward unless there was political and economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Tuesday the country could not move forward unless there was political and economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N was against political victimization and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan during his regime registered false cases against political rivals.

"He jailed his political opponent but now, he himself was afraid to appear before the courts", he added.

To a query, he said the PML-N was the largest political party in the country and had a strong political framework in Constituencies, adding that the PML-N was always ready for elections as it was a constitutional demand.

Whereas, holding elections was a constitutional obligation, current economic and security issues of the country should also be considered.