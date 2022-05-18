UrduPoint.com

'Political Stability Need Of The Hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 12:39 AM

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Tuesday said that political stability was need of the hour and incumbent government was taking all possible steps to steer the country out of economic and political crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Tuesday said that political stability was need of the hour and incumbent government was taking all possible steps to steer the country out of economic and political crises.

Talking to a private news channel, he said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to create a business-friendly environment for strengthening the national economy.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were dragging state institutions into politics.

Replying to a question, he said government would conduct the general elections after electoral reforms as there may be financial and constitutional hurdles in-case of immediate elections, decision in this regard would be taken with consensus of all political allied parties.

Moreover, he said that incumbent government was facing financial issues due to the PTI's flawed economic policies which made the lives of masses miserable.

Rasheed told that the government was working hard for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

20 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

23 seconds ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

6 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

25 seconds ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

39 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.