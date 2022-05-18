'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Tuesday said that political stability was need of the hour and incumbent government was taking all possible steps to steer the country out of economic and political crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Tuesday said that political stability was need of the hour and incumbent government was taking all possible steps to steer the country out of economic and political crises.

Talking to a private news channel, he said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to create a business-friendly environment for strengthening the national economy.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were dragging state institutions into politics.

Replying to a question, he said government would conduct the general elections after electoral reforms as there may be financial and constitutional hurdles in-case of immediate elections, decision in this regard would be taken with consensus of all political allied parties.

Moreover, he said that incumbent government was facing financial issues due to the PTI's flawed economic policies which made the lives of masses miserable.

Rasheed told that the government was working hard for the welfare of the people.