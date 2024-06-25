Political Stability, Peace Essential For Country’s Development: Ahsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the key prerequisites for moving forward include policy continuity, political stability, and peace in the country.
Without these basics, the country’s progress will be stunted, he said while talking to a private news channel.
In response to a question about CPEC, he said that from 2013 to 2018, work on the project progressed speedily, but government changes later slowed down progress in Gwadar and the Special Economic Zones (SEZ).
The current administration has since reignited these efforts, working at full speed, he added.
The second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is going to start, which will focus on five key corridors, Growth, Livelihood, Innovation, Green, and Open corridor, he added.
These corridors were designed to foster regional cooperation and ensure comprehensive development, he further added.
Recent terrorist attacks aim to cast a shadow over the development and hinder business activities in the country, he said.
Despite these challenges, Pakistan has assured full security for all the ongoing projects, he further said.
Ahsan stressed that economic progress hinges on improving the law and order situation, which requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders.
