Political stability required for sustained economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Arbab from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday said no country could bring prosperity and growth without introducing political stability urging all political parties to shun their personal differences and disseminate a message of unity to the world.

Talking to ptv, he said all national institutions should forge unity to achieve economic, political and democratic stability and impede for national objectives.

He expressed confidence that the country would progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming the 2020 as the year of "hope and development" as the masses would get relief and fruits of improved economy.

He said it was the hallmark of democracy that political parties had their own stances and criticized each other on different issues, but they opted for unison and unity when it was a matter of the national interest.

The MNA opined that facilitating the common man is not only the responsibility of the government but all parties to work together to fight difficulties of common man.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not believe in the politics of blame game, he said.

Replying to a question, he said it was the beauty of democratic process that the elected government was bound to face opposition' criticism patiently.