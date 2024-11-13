Political stability restored confidence of foreign investors: Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that confidence of foreign investors has been restored with restoration of political stability in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that confidence of foreign investors has been restored with restoration of political stability in the country.

Talking to a UK-based Pakistani businessman Asim Sattar-led delegation comprising foreign investors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of various Pakistani companies during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is committed to increasing investment and making investor-friendly policies.

Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan is the safest country in terms of investment and the government is providing facilities to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said that the development of countries depends on the development of industry and foreign direct investment.

The governor said that overseas Pakistanis were playing an important role in the country's economy through foreign exchange.

Overseas Pakistani businessman Asim Sattar said, "Overseas Pakistanis want to do a lot for the country", adding that bringing foreign investors to Pakistan was a difficult task.

Foreign investors expressed their interest in investing in Pakistan in meat supply chain, renewable energy and solarization among other sectors.

Governor Punjab assured delegation of all possible support from the Governor's House.

The delegation comprised Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Li Peng, Charlie Noel Conway, Wong Jianwei, Tawfiq Butt, Dr. Sartaj, First Secretary, British High Commission Islamabad and investors from UK and China and overseas Pakistanis.