Political Stability Restored Confidence Of Foreign Investors: Punjab Governor
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that confidence of foreign investors has been restored with restoration of political stability in the country
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that confidence of foreign investors has been restored with restoration of political stability in the country.
Talking to a UK-based Pakistani businessman Asim Sattar-led delegation comprising foreign investors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of various Pakistani companies during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is committed to increasing investment and making investor-friendly policies.
Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan is the safest country in terms of investment and the government is providing facilities to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said that the development of countries depends on the development of industry and foreign direct investment.
The governor said that overseas Pakistanis were playing an important role in the country's economy through foreign exchange.
Overseas Pakistani businessman Asim Sattar said, "Overseas Pakistanis want to do a lot for the country", adding that bringing foreign investors to Pakistan was a difficult task.
Foreign investors expressed their interest in investing in Pakistan in meat supply chain, renewable energy and solarization among other sectors.
Governor Punjab assured delegation of all possible support from the Governor's House.
The delegation comprised Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Li Peng, Charlie Noel Conway, Wong Jianwei, Tawfiq Butt, Dr. Sartaj, First Secretary, British High Commission Islamabad and investors from UK and China and overseas Pakistanis.
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor7 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari44 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago