Political Stability Vital For Country's Economic Uplift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Political stability vital for country's economic uplift

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari said there is a need to make efforts to forge political stability at national level and formulate sustainable economic policies to provide relief to masses.

He said this in a ceremony titled as " Istehkaam-e-Pakistan Conference", organized by Civil Society Forum, in collaboration with Shaoor Taraqiyati Tanzeem and SM Foods.

"Pakistan is faced with numerous challenges at national level and there is urgent need to demonstrate unity in order to steer country out of crises", he said.

Dr Tariq maintained that constant struggle was essential to resolve challenges.

The ceremony was also addressed by Javed Mahmood Bhatti, Sheikh Saleem Naaz, Asifa Saleem, Shahid Mahmood Ansari and many others. They also stressed upon unity and stated that unity could lead the country on path leading to matchless progress and prosperity.

