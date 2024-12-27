Political Stability Vital For Economic Progress: Senator
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnanullah Khan on Friday said that political stability is vital to achieve economic progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. The PML-N, leadership always tried to hold talks with Opposition leaders, but they refused to move forward on many occasions, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The Prime Minister, on the floor of the house has also invited the PTI leaders to sit together for dialogue for resolving political issues, he said.
In reply to a question about external pressure on the government for talks with PTI, he said, there is no external pressure for initiating dialogue with PTI. The government is taking all the decisions in the larger national interest, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital
King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza
37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza
Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia
Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political stability vital for economic progress: Senator2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against price gougers; 18 arrested11 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes11 minutes ago
-
Benazir Bhutto's legacy will always be followed: Asif Zardari11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia pledges $500 mln to address Yemeni government’s budget deficit11 minutes ago
-
FDA chief orders to intensify recovery drive11 minutes ago
-
35 acres govt land retrieved12 minutes ago
-
IFA seals renowned bakery over hygiene violations22 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Mandokhail emphasizes women's role for development of country32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris commemorate Benazir Bhutto's 17th martyrdom anniversary41 minutes ago
-
AJK PM welcomes ISPR reiterating Pakistan's unwavering support to IIOJK41 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to empower universities of Balochistan41 minutes ago