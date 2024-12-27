Political stability vital for economic progress: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnanullah Khan on Friday said that political stability is vital to achieve economic progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. The PML-N, leadership always tried to hold talks with Opposition leaders, but they refused to move forward on many occasions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister, on the floor of the house has also invited the PTI leaders to sit together for dialogue for resolving political issues, he said.

In reply to a question about external pressure on the government for talks with PTI, he said, there is no external pressure for initiating dialogue with PTI. The government is taking all the decisions in the larger national interest, he added.