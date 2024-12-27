Open Menu

Political Stability Vital For Economic Progress: Senator

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Political stability vital for economic progress: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnanullah Khan on Friday said that political stability is vital to achieve economic progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. The PML-N, leadership always tried to hold talks with Opposition leaders, but they refused to move forward on many occasions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister, on the floor of the house has also invited the PTI leaders to sit together for dialogue for resolving political issues, he said.

In reply to a question about external pressure on the government for talks with PTI, he said, there is no external pressure for initiating dialogue with PTI. The government is taking all the decisions in the larger national interest, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' b ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..

7 minutes ago
 ‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to ..

‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29

8 minutes ago
 Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal ..

Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital

8 minutes ago
 King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in buil ..

King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025

8 minutes ago
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza

Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacre ..

37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza

9 minutes ago
 Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terro ..

Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow

10 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia

10 minutes ago
 Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s stor ..

Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of comm ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan