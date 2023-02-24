Political stability vital for economic stability: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Thursday said that there was a need to work for political stability which was vital for economic stability.

The country is facing serious economic challenges, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said political stability is directly linked with economic stability. Commenting on the issue of early elections in Pakistan, he said neither PML-N is running away from the elections nor opposition parties are rejecting it.

Elections, he said should be held as per constitutional procedure of the country. In reply to a question about suo moto taken by the CJP, he said that courts have always been playing a vital role in the country. In reply to a question about establishment of a larger bench, he said two judgeshad expressed reservation over the composition of the bench. He said that it is customary to express concerns or show reservation against the courtdecisions.