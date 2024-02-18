Open Menu

Political Stability Vital For Economic Stability: Kh Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Former defence minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that political stability in the country is crucial for economic stability.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday, he said consultations with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for forming a government in centre was under way currently. "We have majority in Punjab where we are in a position to form the government alone, and the process for the purpose had started already.

He said Shehbaz Sharif would be the PML-N candidate for prime minister's office. He said a coalition government in centre would unite people and work for development and prosperity of the country.

Kh Asif said political stability in the country is very important for economic stability, but some people were engaged in promoting politics of chaos, anarchy and unrest in the country, which could not be well-wishers of the country and the nation in any case.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had withdrawn from every slogan that they raised, which was proof of the contradiction in their words and actions. The PML-N leader said all government and party affairs would work under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He advised that the political community should go beyond their personal interests and sacrifice for the country and the nation. He said that for political stability in the country, they should shun party politics and play a constructive role even if they sit in the opposition.

In response to a question, he said that there was no estrangement from Maulana Fazlur Rehman. "We still have a very good relationship with him," he said and added that the Maulana was cooperating with the PTI now, but it was beyond understanding to unite or protest together with those who are the beneficiaries of the rigging."

