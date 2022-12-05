UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Vital For Progress & Prosperity: Sherpao

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said political and economic stability was crucial to bring progress, prosperity and development to the country.

"No country can chart on the path of progress, prosperity and development without economic and political stability," he said while talking to media here.

He urged all the political parties to set aside their differences and sit together to steer the country out of the current crisis. "No single party can pull the country out of the current economic crisis," he added.

Aftab Sherpao said his party always raised inflation and others problems being faced by the common men in the meetings with the government,"he added.

To a question about the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, he said, Imran Khan had no right to force the Federal and other provincial governments to dissolve the assemblies.

He said like India and other countries, elections can be held separately in the provinces.

