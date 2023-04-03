Political stability vital to strengthen economy: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior leader Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh on Monday said that the government was making all-out efforts to bring the economy on right track.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair programme, he said that political stability is vital to strengthen the economy of the country, adding that the government was committed to transforming the country into an export-led economy.

Replying to a question, he said all parties should put national interest before party interest and separate elections will be resulted in a heavy burden on the economy of the country.

The coalition government has developed a mutual consensus and demanded that general elections should be held on the same day across the country, he mentioned.

To another question, he said that the PTI chief is not even ready for talks for the sake of national interest, adding, that the coalition government had assumed the power to save the country, and not for the sake of merely gaining power.