Political stubbornness of Maulana Fazl pushing JUI-F to wall: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Political and economics experts here Sunday analysed that Jamait Ulema islam (JUI-F) Central Ameer, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was facing political isolation due to his continued political stubbornness and inflexible politics in the wake of Azadi March and such aggressive attitude was pushing his party to the wall.

"Maulana Sahib is currently facing political isolation. All the mainstream opposition parties has left JUIF supremo in lurch in Islamabad over his modus operandi to take Azadi March forward besides his inflexible and agitation politics," a senior political analyst and retired Information officer Misal Khan told APP on Sunday.

He said the mainstream political parties have distanced themselves from Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the modus operandi to take forward Azadi March as some parties had called for windup of the protest instead of converting into Dharna (sit-in) keeping in view the current geo-political situation in the region.

He said the mainstream political parties including PPP and PMLN have opposed the conversion of Azadi March into Dharna but JUIF decided to go ahead with its Dharna plan.

Misal Khan said although PMLN has assured to provide moral support to JUIF sit-in but the situation on ground was totally different today due to return of thousands of political workers of mainstream political parties to their homes due to cold weather and lack of clearity in JUIF approach and irrational demands of Maulana Fazl.

"The present situation has put the JUIF supremo into an embarrassing position, who has put his political stature at stake without looking into consequences of the protest, which was benefiting the ruling party PTI," he said.

He said demands like PM resignation and early elections were illogical, unjustified and unconstitutional. He said the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) was already out of the protest arena.

PTI leader and former Nazim Bhadar Khan said the mainstream opposition parties have started keeping distance from Maulana after he converted his so called Azadi March into Dharna, which is on the verge of failure.

Misal Khan said the close ally of Maulana have already said good bye to Azadi March soon after it was converted into Dharna, which was now taking last hick ups in Islamabad.

He said the government would not compromise on law and order situation, lives and properties of people and would fulfill its constitutional duties.

He said opposition parties including JUIF have failed to make an impressive public show in Islamabad despite no closure of roads and motorways from Karachi to Islamabad.

He said peaceful protest was a democratic right of all political parties but it should be under constitutional norms.

Misal Khan said political jugglers were making futile attempts to create hurdle in way of PTI government's efforts started for elimination of corruption and revival of national economy, saying all these immature attempts of opposition would bound to fail.

He said the elected government would complete its five year constitutional tenure.

Financial and economics expert Sumbul Riaz said strikes, Dharna and agitation politics were like a cancer for economic growth and the country's economy can be strengthened only through political stability and continuity in economic policies.

She said confidence of investors has been restored and foreign investment was now coming to Pakistan.