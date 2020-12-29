Political theatre of opposition meaningless: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the objective of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest was to topple government in an undemocratic way.

In a statement issued here, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on solving the problems of people, adding that political theater of opposition was meaningless.

She said the incumbent government had made law to tighten noose around those who were responsible for creating price hike.

The government had controlled current account deficit and now things were improving, she added.

She further said the government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to people.

The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear to the government officials that now there would be no compromise on improving the performance.