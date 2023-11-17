Political tolerance stressed for durable democracy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Flourishing democracy is direly needed in the country as it plays its vital role in a healthy economy and resources. These views were expressed by Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi, a senior politician, in an interview to APP on on Friday.

He said that being considered a popular form of government in the world, democracy derives its strength from the masses that has a strong say in policies and decision making of governments while accepting each other’s criticism for bringing about improvements in the system.

He said that democracy is more than a set of government institutions as it largely depends on political tolerance, values, mindset, practices and norms inevitable for socio-economic growth and human development.

He said democracy had been introduced in Pakistan in 1947 after getting independence from the British rule, however, the system could not flourish due to unavailability of the Constitution and untimely death of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan was passed and many political parties came into being for serving the nation through democracy. Makhdoom regretted that the political system had derailed many times due to intolerance among political parties and not accepting the mandate of others. He said that the constant revision of the practice caused a serious loss to democracy.

He urged all political parties that as elections neared they should show political tolerance and accept each others mandate for better democracy in Pakistan.