Open Menu

Political Tolerance Stressed For Durable Democracy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Political tolerance stressed for durable democracy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Flourishing democracy is direly needed in the country as it plays its vital role in a healthy economy and resources. These views were expressed by Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi, a senior politician, in an interview to APP on on Friday.

He said that being considered a popular form of government in the world, democracy derives its strength from the masses that has a strong say in policies and decision making of governments while accepting each other’s criticism for bringing about improvements in the system.

He said that democracy is more than a set of government institutions as it largely depends on political tolerance, values, mindset, practices and norms inevitable for socio-economic growth and human development.

He said democracy had been introduced in Pakistan in 1947 after getting independence from the British rule, however, the system could not flourish due to unavailability of the Constitution and untimely death of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan was passed and many political parties came into being for serving the nation through democracy. Makhdoom regretted that the political system had derailed many times due to intolerance among political parties and not accepting the mandate of others. He said that the constant revision of the practice caused a serious loss to democracy.

He urged all political parties that as elections neared they should show political tolerance and accept each others mandate for better democracy in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Independence All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

55 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan