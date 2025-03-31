Open Menu

Political Unity Key To Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Political Unity Key to Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has urged all political parties to unite for the country’s development and stability. Speaking to the media after Eid prayers in Multan, he emphasized that national progress requires collective efforts.

Extending Eid greetings to the Muslim world, Gilani also called on philanthropists to remember Palestinians in Gaza during this occasion. He stressed that the sacrifices of Kashmiris and young martyrs must never be forgotten.

Addressing national security concerns, he noted that key issues were discussed in the National Security Council. He further emphasized that climate change challenges should be resolved democratically.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its relentless sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.

On the issue of new canal projects, Gilani clarified that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not opposed to them but believes that all provinces’ concerns must be addressed. He mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto recently discussed the matter, expressing hope for a resolution through dialogue.

He further highlighted the significance of Islamic unity in countering Islamophobia and urged Muslim nations to play a proactive role in addressing this global issue.

