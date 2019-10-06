UrduPoint.com
Political Unrest Harmful For Country: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Political unrest harmful for country: NA speaker

AKORA KHATTAK, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier Sunday met Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Moulana Hamid ul Haq here and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The Difa-e-Pakistan Council chairman said there is dire need of unity among all ranks as the county cannot afford any instability and destabilization.

All of us, he said, would have to demonstrate collective wisdom to overcome challenges being confronted by the country and Difa-e- Pakistan Council would stand with government in this critical time.

Moulana Hamid ul Haq appreciated the incumbent government for raising Kashmir issue at international level.

He also hailed National Assembly speaker who highlighted the Kashmir issue very well through Parliamentary diplomacy.

The National Assembly speaker thanked Difa-e-Pakistan Council chairman over his views on Kashmir issue and overall situation in the country.

He said Pakistan would continue moral and political support to Kashmiris who had been facing detention for the last two months after imposition of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Asad Qaiser said a severe crisis has emerged in IOK and international community should take notice of it while Peace Mission should be also sent there.

Speaking about the political situation in the country, he said there is need of unity and political unrest will be harmful for the country.

He urged to shun differences and stand with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom by demonstrating collective approach.

