Political Veteran Set To Be Named Scotland's Next Leader
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Scottish political veteran John Swinney on Monday was named head of the pro-independence SNP party, leaving him poised to become Scotland's new leader
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Scottish political veteran John Swinney on Monday was named head of the pro-independence SNP party, leaving him poised to become Scotland's new leader.
Swinney, 60, said on X, formerly Twitter, he was "deeply honoured to have been elected as leader of the SNP" after Humza Yousaf resigned last week after little more than a year as Scottish leader and head of the Scottish National Party (SNP).
The SNP confirmed Swinney's election after nominations for the post closed at noon (1100 GMT) without any other challengers emerging.
Humza stepped down last Monday as he faced a confidence vote in the Scottish parliament that he was set to lose having ditched his junior coalition partners, the Scottish Green Party, in a row over climate policy.
Swinney is likely to become the next First Minister, head of the devolved Scottish government, but will still need enough votes in the Scottish parliament to be elected first minister.
Launching his bid last week, Swinney said he was running "to unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence", despite polls showing stalled support for a split from the UK.
"I want to build on the work of the SNP government to create a modern, diverse, dynamic Scotland that will ensure opportunity for all of our citizens," Swinney told supporters in Edinburgh.
Swinney is an old party hand who led the SNP from 2000 to 2004 when the party was in opposition.
But he inherits a difficult political legacy, with former SNP leader and ally Nicola Sturgeon embroiled in a party funding scandal and a challenging domestic policy landscape.
Recent Stories
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed
Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championshi ..
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident
Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated
Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College
SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League
Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiri ..
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants
‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of kids’ minds’; says PRSP o ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed20 seconds ago
-
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident12 seconds ago
-
SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League4 seconds ago
-
Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations5 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants10 minutes ago
-
‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of kids’ minds’; says PRSP official7 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang8 seconds ago
-
Power shutdown notice10 seconds ago
-
Police rescue married woman after brothers attempt to kidnap her27 minutes ago
-
Three suspects apprehended in naked stripping case of citizen27 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks from KP IGP, AG over disappearance of PTI activist Kamran Khan27 minutes ago
-
One cop martyred another injured in Tank, Khyber36 minutes ago