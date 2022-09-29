UrduPoint.com

Political Victimization Was Worst In Imran's Era: Shaista Pervaiz Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Political victimization was worst in Imran's era: Shaista Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Thursday said that in Imran's era political victimization was at its worst as false cases were made against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Talking to the ptv news, PML-N leader expressed joy over the Islamabad High Court's verdict setting aside Maryam Nawaz's conviction and sentence in Avenfield reference case, saying that today the politics of hate and lies had been made to bite the dust.

She further said that the alleged use of state institutions for political victimization was shameful and condemnable.

Worst political cases were made against the PML-N leaders and entire Sharif family, she added.

"Imran Khan had destroyed political and social virtues and always preferred personal motives over state benefits," she added.

