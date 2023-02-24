Political 'witch-hunting' must end: Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon

UrduPoint.com

Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon on Friday said there should be no political revenge and 'witch-hunting' against political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon on Friday said there should be no political revenge and 'witch-hunting' against political leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political polarization had increased to a dangerous level in the country that must come to an end.

Imran Khan's decision to dissolve of two provincial assemblies had aggravated the political crises in the country, said Jahangir Jadoon.

Showing concern about the country's current political situation, the AG Islamabad said, "I am afraid, that much hatred and political chaos might lead us towards further crises."

