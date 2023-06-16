UrduPoint.com

Political Worker Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand In May 9 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Amir Nazir on Friday sent a worker of political party Mukhtiar to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The political worker was booked in a case of vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10 by Khan Raziq police station here.

He had completed physical remand and police had requested extension in the remand.

The ATC judge, however, rejected the request of police and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

