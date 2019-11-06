UrduPoint.com
Political Worker To Be Booked Under High Treason Charges

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

A journalist claims that Khawaja Asif a political worker of the PML-N would be tried under treason charges .

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2019) A high treason case would be registered against PML-N leader Khwaja Muhammd Asif, a tv anchorperson claimed.

In a TV program, Journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti revealed that the high treason case would be registered against PML-N's leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif. Many leaders were booked in high treason cases but they left the country. Khwaja Asif also confirmed the news that the government had decided to try him under Article 6 of the Constitution.

It may be mentioned here that a treason case is being lodged against a political worker first time in the political history of the country. Howeverr, no clear reason surfaced as to why and under what allegation he would be tried under Article 6.

In 2017, a woman namely Amna Malik moved an application to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, demanding registration of high treason of case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday.

According to the details, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Armaan Welfare Foundation President Amna Malik moved an application, a copy of which is also available with Pakistan Today, with the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore demanding the registration of a treason case against the aforementioned personalities.

It may also be mentioned here that major leadership of the PML-N has been facing different cases of corruption and misuse of power in various courts of the country and there is a rumour that the Sharif brothers may leave the country soon.

