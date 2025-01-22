Political workers demand intra-party democracy

Political workers on Wednesday called for intra-party democracy, a truth and reconciliation commission and a national commission for democracy to address the country’s current political polarization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Political workers on Wednesday called for intra-party democracy, a truth and reconciliation commission and a national commission for democracy to address the country’s current political polarization.

A session, focused on promoting and strengthening democracy in Pakistan, highlighted the need to revise the Charter of Democracy (CoD) into CoD 2, to tackle current political and governance challenges. The event gathered political workers from various national and regional parties, including the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and others.

The Pakistan Development Alliance organized the event to review the commitments of political parties outlined in their manifestos for the February 8, 2024, general elections. Syed Ishtiaq Ul Hassan Gillani, Chief Executive of UGOOD, emphasized the lasting importance of the original Charter of Democracy introduced in 2006.

He reflected on how the charter laid the groundwork for constitutional, social, and economic reforms, aiming to create a more inclusive and democratic framework for the nation. He recounted milestones achieved between 2006 and 2018, such as the establishment of the National Commission for Human Rights, the National Commission on the Status of Women, and the introduction of progressive laws promoting education and women’s rights.

Gillani emphasised that COD 2.O has been designed to address the shifting dynamics of Pakistan’s political landscape. He noted that the revised charter reaffirms the need for dialogue and unity among political forces to overcome national challenges. Highlighting the role of civil society, he praised the continued efforts of organizations such as Pakistan Development Alliance and others in keeping the democratic spirit alive.

Speaking at the event, Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of Awaz CDS-Pakistan, provided further insights into COD 2.O and its necessity. He explained that the original charter’s vision was built on 36 critical points encompassing political, economic, and social reforms.

He celebrated the accomplishments achieved under the original charter, including the landmark 18th Amendment, which granted autonomy to provinces and devolved 27 ministries. Other significant achievements included the establishment of the NFC Award, the Islamabad High Court, and various commissions such as the National Commission on the Rights of Children.

Rehman emphasized that the political changes in recent years, including the emergence of new leadership in established parties as well as the rise of new political entities like PTI, created a pressing need for COD 2.O. This updated charter focuses on fostering dialogue and collaboration among all political stakeholders. He noted that COD 2.O was developed through extensive consultations with civil society, political leaders, media representatives, and academic institutions. The finalized document was presented in both urdu and English and its importance was widely recognized when political parties inculcated the demands in their respective political manifestoes.

Participants at the event, including political leaders and workers from various parties, expressed their views on COD 2.O and underscored the importance of dialogue, peaceful conflict resolution, and collaboration in strengthening democratic values in Pakistan.

Their collective commitment reflects a shared vision for sustainable development and a democratic future for the country. They said that political parties are nurseries of political processes and democracy, and political workers are their backbone. However, political workers are neglected at leadership positions often. They demanded intra party democratic processes to further strengthen democracy in the country. The conversation of political workers also resolved that establishment of Truth & Reconciliation Commission is the viable solution to bring the country back from this existing polarization. They also endorsed the demand of creation of National Commission for Democracy to ensure supremacy of Constitution and to avoid derailments of democratic governance in the country.