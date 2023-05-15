Political workers enter Red Zone; says Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Monday said that political workers have entered Red Zone and the entire situation is peaceful.

According to a police spokesperson, protestors have entered Red Zone and the situation is calm and peaceful.

He appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police.

On the behalf of Islamabad police, he asked the protestors to remain peaceful.

He further stated that there have been threats of terrorism and the public is appealed to remain away from gatherings.