Politically And Economically Strong Pakistan Imperative To Lead Muslim World: FCCI President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Politically and economically strong Pakistan imperative to lead Muslim world: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan surfaced on the global map as an independent and sovereign country due to the visionary and ablest leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and now it is our collective responsibility as a nation to make it strong politically and economically so that it could play its desired role to lead the Muslim world in addition to addressing its domestic challenges.

In a meeting regarding the 84th anniversary of the "Pakistan Resolution", President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli jointly said that an independent Muslim state was the first outcome of the Pakistan resolution and now we have to make it strong and prosperous as envisioned by our forefathers.

They said that the business community of Faisalabad is committed to stabilizing the national economy through its devotion, allegiance, loyalty and commitment to Pakistan.

They were optimistic that the new government would provide a conducive economic ecosystem and practicable policies to weed out poverty, unemployment and inflation to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

They hoped that Pakistan would soon overcome the challenges through its sincere commitment and struggle.

