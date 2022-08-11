UrduPoint.com

Politically Aware People To Reject Outsider Candidate In NA- 31 Constituency: Samar Bilour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP), MPA Samar Haroon Bilour on Thursday said the politically aware people of Peshawar would reject outsider candidate in NA-31 by-elections.

Addressing party's workers, she said that now it was the collective responsibility of each voter and worker to run campaign for ANP veteran candidate Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour who was contesting against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

MPA Samar said that Imran Khan had already insulted voters of Peshawar by quitting NA-31 seat after win in the past, adding this time voters would not allow him to repeat the same.

She alleged that Imran Khan was in habit of changing his ethnicity to lure voters.

Samar Bilour said the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the foreign funding case against the PTI had proved that Imran Khan received prohibited funding from foreign nationals.

She said Pakhtuns had respect for PTI and Imran Khan, but he totally disregarded their sympathies.

The ANP spokesperson said Imran Khan did not know the Pakhtun culture and tradition.

She also criticised PTI government for what she said turning Peshawar, known to be the city of flowers, into heaps of garbage with poor cleanliness and sanitation system.

