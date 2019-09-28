Politicians Capable To Steer Country Out Of Financial Crisis: Syed Murad Ali Shah
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:27 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that we must respect politicians for their services because they have served the country and steer it out of different crisis
This he said while delivering his presidential address at Annual Dinner programme of Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here at a local club, said a statement on Saturday.
He was accompanied by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab.
Sindh Chief Minister said it was the people of this country who through ballot filter them out when politicians fail to deliver or serve them.
He said that the politicians have always served this country through political vision and collective wisdom.