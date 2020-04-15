Politicians, Civil Society laud PM Ehsaas Cash Program, lifting of ban from construction industry

The politicians and civil society here Wednesday highly lauded the Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for poor and deserving people in the wake of coronavirus crisis and termed it historic and significant step forward to address economic problems of the downtrodden

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):The politicians and civil society here Wednesday highly lauded the Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for poor and deserving people in the wake of coronavirus crisis and termed it historic and significant step forward to address economic problems of the downtrodden.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mohibullah Khan told APP that the Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was a landmark initiative of the Government launched to provide the much needed financial relief to poor people besides daily wagers and labourers at their doorsteps in the wake of coronavirus situation.

Under this key program, he said distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family have been started under transperant mechanism across the country including KP and poor households were being paid through easypaisa and online banking systems under a transparent mechanism.

Minister said international organizations were also appreciating the program and disbursement of the relief amount.

He said distribution of Rs12,000 among each poor household was smoothly underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged daily wagers, labourers besides underprivileged to get register themselves for the assistance by 12 mid night by April 19.

Misal Khan, a retired Information officer has also commended the Ehsaas Cash Programme and termed it one of the biggest relief program in the social sector of Pakistan.

He said allocation of huge Rs144 billion for this program would provide the much needed relief to millions of poor people.

Misal Khan said over 11 million poor people including 2.2million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would directly benefit.

He said it was not a time of criticism for the sake of political point scoring rather to demonstrate national unity and cohesion imperative to win fight against coronavirus.

He welcomed Govt decision to abolish ban on construction industry that would help generate employment opportunities for poor daily wagers and labourers.

The decision of KP Govt to lift ban from mines and mineral, shops of electricians, fibre glass, sands, timber wood, hardware, tube well equipment, steels and hardware and water supply was also praised worthy.

Bilal Setti, Pakistan Devolopment Foundation (PDF) NGO has also lauded Ehsas Cash Program and lifting of ban on construction industry.

He announced to give special subsidy on purchase of ration to the beneficiaries of Ehsas Kifalat Program.

He said helping poor people in this hour of need was our collective responsibility and his organization would continue support to marginalized people.

Bilal urged philanthropists to come forward and donate generously for assistance of poor people.