Politicians condole demise of MPA Jam Madad Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The political leaders here on Friday in separate statements expressed their condolences over the demise of Member Sindh Assembly Jam Madad Ali.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Sindh General Secretary Sardar Abdul Raheem expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of the lawmaker.

They prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.