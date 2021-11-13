UrduPoint.com

Politicians Given More Time For Debate On EVM: Kanwal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given more time to politicians for debate on electronic voting machine (EVM).

The opposition members should bring suggestions in the parliament and discuss the matter with government, she said this while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on deferring the last assembly session, she said we had to postpone the NA session after the request of parliamentarians seeking some extra time for debate on EVM.

The PTI government wanted to conduct next elections through modern technology and for this purpose, EVM is the best option, she added.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had expressed reservation over EVM and reluctant to support the PTI government, she stated. The PPP and PML-N, had strong desire to continue the old system of voting for rigging purpose, she said. The old system of voting is not a suitable option, she opined. The government is committed to hold the general elections through EVMs to achieve transparency in the polling, she said.

