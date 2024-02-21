Open Menu

Politicians In KP Welcome Consensus Between PMLN, PPP On Formation Of Federal Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Politicians in KP welcome consensus between PMLN, PPP on formation of Federal Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The politicians, civil society and people of all walks of life here Wednesday welcomed the consensus reached between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People's Party over formation of the new Government and termed it a positive development for Pakistan.

Member Provincial Assembly elect from Shangla, Rushad Khan told APP on Wednesday that consensus between the two main political parties was a good omen for democracy in Pakistan.

Professor Dr AZ Hilali, former Chairman of, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar has also welcomed the development and said that political tolerance was a basic principle to successfully run the coalition government.

He said the country needs political reconciliation and stability after the election 2024 to address the problems of shabby economy, price hikes and climate change.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq while welcoming the political consensus between the two mainstream political parties said that it has passed a strong message to abroad that we are all united for Pakistan.

He said that illiteracy, unemployment, a shabby economy and price hike were major challenges before the government that needed to be tackled.

Ambassador Manzoor said the unnecessary delay in the formation of Government was not in the country's interest.

Former Chairman of International Relations Department, University of Peshawar Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, Professor Dr Muhamnad Naeem Khan of Swabi University, Ex Minister Wajid Ali Khan and others members of the civil society welcomed the consensus and termed it significant development for the people of Pakistan.

They said the peaceful transition of power strengthens democratic institutions in Pakistan.

