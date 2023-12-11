The politicians, diplomats and international law experts here Monday strongly deplored the Indian Supreme Court verdict regarding upholding the BJP Government's illegal move regarding the abrogation of the special status of IIOJK and urged the UN Security Council to take serious notice of it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The politicians, diplomats and international law experts here Monday strongly deplored the Indian Supreme Court verdict regarding upholding the BJP Government's illegal move regarding the abrogation of the special status of IIOJK and urged the UN Security Council to take serious notice of it.

Condemning the Indian Supreme Court's verdict, which validated the fascist Narendra Modi-led government's unilateral move to scrap Article 370 — the constitutional provision that granted semi-autonomous status to the Muslim-majority region, former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that through such illegal and unilateral acts, India could not change IIOJK status being an international disputed territory.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, which remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades. He said self-determination was the right of the people of the held valley and India could not change the special status of IIOJK through such illegal moves.

He said the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir is to be made by the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed territory against the will of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan.

Ambassador Manzoor said four wars in Kashmir were fought and another war could bring disastrous for the entire region. He said from day first Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir and added that any process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, carries no legal significance.

He said India cannot abdicate its international obligations on the pretext of domestic legislation and judicial verdicts. Ambassador Manzoor said the BJP government's plans to annex IIOJK are bound to fail and urged the UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of International Relations, the University of Peshawar said that judicial endorsement of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, is a travesty of justice, based on distorted historical and legal arguments.

The Indian Supreme Court’s verdict fails to recognize the internationally-recognized disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said it further fails to cater to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, who have already rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. Dr Ejaz Khan said the judgment is yet another manifestation of the pliant judiciary under India’s ruling dispensation.

He said restoration of statehood, conduct of State Assembly elections, or similar steps cannot serve as a substitute for the grant of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

He said the judgment cannot distract the international community’s attention from the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJK.

India’s unilateral and illegal measures since August 5, 2019, have been aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of the IIOJK, in flagrant violation of international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, especially Resolution 122 (1957).

They remain a matter of grave concern for Pakistan as their ultimate goal is to convert the Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their land. These measures must be rescinded to create an environment for peace and dialogue.

"The Indian forces are using sexual violence, rape, and molestation against women and children as a weapon of war in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)," said Member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Hussain Tayyab.

Condemning India SC today's decision, he said India could not hide its atrocities and human rights abuses in IIOJK anymore through such illegal acts. He said life has become a nightmare for the oppressed Kashmiris, who were passing through endless human rights abuses including forced abduction, sexual violence against women and children besides state terrorism since 1947.

"He said the incidents of extra-judicial killing and human rights abuses have been significantly increased in the held valley after revoking of the special status of IIOJ&K by the fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019 turned it into a military jail," he told APP.

Citing reports, he said over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces since 1989 and 7,200 people murdered in the custody of the Indian army. Nearly 11,000 women were raped by Indian soldiers and over 110,000 children orphaned and about 23,000 women made widows by the Indian army, he claimed.

He said more than 162,000 Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture by Indian occupation forces, which include stripping naked, beatings with iron rods, heavy roller treatment, electrocution, hanging from the ceiling, burning of the body with iron rods, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, sexualized torture including rape, molestation, and sodomy.

He said India was reluctant to carry out a forensic investigation of over 7,000 unmarked mass graves in IIOJ&K. The APHC leader said that Indian occupation forces have intensified state terrorism in IIOJ&K after the abolishment of its special status four years ago in a bid to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris but completely failed.

He said nearly one million Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror in IIOJ&K and jailed senior Kashmiri leadership in fake cases besides depriving Kashmiris of all constitutional rights and liberties.