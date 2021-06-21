UrduPoint.com
Politicians, KP Bar Council Condole Death Of Senator Usman Khan Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:08 PM

Politicians, KP Bar Council condole death of Senator Usman Khan Kakar

Politicians of various political parties and people from different walks of life have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Politicians of various political parties and people from different walks of life have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

The Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party in the National Assembly, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti in a condolence statement said that it is heart-wrenching to know about the sad demise of our dear friend and eminent Pashtun parliamentarian.

"His role in strengthening democratic norms, values, rule of law, and human rights will be remembered forever" he said.

Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan said death news of Usman KAkar is very painful and shocking.

He said Senator Usman Khan Kakar always spoke for the rights of Pashtun and other oppressed people.

The ANP shares the profound grief with his family and the party, he said.

President of Qaumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao said that he is deeply grieved to hear about the sad demise of Usman Khan Kakar.

"He was a great nationalist leader working with dedication for the cause of his people and will especially be remembered for his extraordinary performance in the senate", he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him a high place in Jannah.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Bar Council has expressed profound grief over his death.

In a statement, the KP Bar Council said Senator Usman Khan Kakar always raised his voice for the democracy , rule of law and human rights in the the parliament.

The statement said that he will always be remembered with golden words for raising voice for the oppressed and deprived people.

The KP Bar Council paying a rich tribute to his democratic struggle said that politician like Usman Khan Kakar is an asset of the nation and his absence will be felt for ever.

The members of KP Bar Council expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in the eternal peace.

