UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politicians, Police Officers Condoled With Arif Yousufzai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Politicians, police officers condoled with Arif Yousufzai

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Scores of people including politicians, police officers and notables including area people attended the Qul of children of senior journalist, Arif Yousufzai here at Tahdkoi on Friday.

MPAs Salahuddin, Zahir Shah Turu, Abdus Salam Afridi, Deputy Commandant FC KP, Mian Saeed, Additional IGP Elite, Zaib ullah Khan, DIG, Fasihuddin, DIG Muhammad Ali Babakhel, DPO Swabi, Imran Shahid, DIG Dera Ismail Khan, Javed Marwat, PPP KP President, Hamayun Khan, Provincial Ameer JI, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Central General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other political and religious leaders beside scores of other people condoled with Arif Yousufzai.

They expressed heartfelt sympathy with Arif Yousufzai and prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Arif also thanked all the people who came to share the grief with him.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Dera Ismail Khan Swabi Muhammad Ali Afridi Family All Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

49 minutes ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

49 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Release of 6 Bahai Community Members A ..

49 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

2 hours ago

China star Wu Lei 'turns down Premier League' to s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.