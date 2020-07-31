Politicians, police officers condoled with Arif Yousufzai

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Scores of people including politicians, police officers and notables including area people attended the Qul of children of senior journalist, Arif Yousufzai here at Tahdkoi on Friday.

MPAs Salahuddin, Zahir Shah Turu, Abdus Salam Afridi, Deputy Commandant FC KP, Mian Saeed, Additional IGP Elite, Zaib ullah Khan, DIG, Fasihuddin, DIG Muhammad Ali Babakhel, DPO Swabi, Imran Shahid, DIG Dera Ismail Khan, Javed Marwat, PPP KP President, Hamayun Khan, Provincial Ameer JI, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Central General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other political and religious leaders beside scores of other people condoled with Arif Yousufzai.

They expressed heartfelt sympathy with Arif Yousufzai and prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Arif also thanked all the people who came to share the grief with him.