Politicians, Political Parties' Delegations Meet Shehbaz

Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:19 PM

Politicians, political parties' delegations meet Shehbaz

Various delegations from political parties, several politicians, government functionaries and others met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to offer condolence on the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Various delegations from political parties, several politicians, government functionaries and others met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to offer condolence on the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, here on Tuesday.

They offered Fateha, prayed for the departed soul and offered condolence to the bereaved family members.

Those who met Shehbaz Sharif included Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Masood Khan, Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhrat Mengal, Pakistan Peoples Party leaders and Provincial Ministers Sindh Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, former member of Britain House of Lords Lord Nazir Ahmed and others.

