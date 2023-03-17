(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore police has shown maximum restraint and professionalism that averted untoward incidents during Zaman Park's skirmishes despite repeated attacks and hooliganism by the PTI workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore police has shown maximum restraint and professionalism that averted untoward incidents during Zaman Park's skirmishes despite repeated attacks and hooliganism by the PTI workers.

"PTI leadership has tried hard to defame Punjab government and Lahore police by provoking the law enforcers but completely failed in its negative designs," said Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman while talking to APP on Friday.

Praising the high professionalism, commitment to duties and restraint of the Lahore police, he said that the valiant cops have effectively dealt the difficult situation erupted after the PTI workers have pelted police with stones and slingshot, setting police vehicles on fire and ransacking public properties during two days clashes outside Imran residence at Lahore.

As a result of the provoked aggression of the PTI, he said that scores of policemen and law enforcers including officers were critically injured. "The PTI workers had challenged state institutions including police by attacking the law enforcers in Zaman Park on a number of occasions, resultantly many cops being hospitalized." "Despite repeated hooliganism and thrashing of police, not a single shot has been fired by the law enforcers and previous lives were saved despite PTI workers' violence that earned bad name for the country," he said.

Wali claimed that the recent audio leak has proved that PTI supporters were ordered by the party leadership to procure petrol to use it as a weapon against the police and law enforcers.

"In democratic societies, political leaders were not afraid of jails and faced court trials with courage," he said, adding Imran Khan was continuously defying court orders. "Does Imran Khan consider himself above the law and constitution? If a three times elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can appear in courts for over 200 times along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and face imprisonment then why not Imran Khan can appear in courts," he said.

ANP leader Wajid Ali Khan also praised Lahore police for showing great professionalism and maximum restraint despite PTI workers' provoking attitude.

Imran Khan instead of surrendering to police has motivated his enraged supporters to create obstruction in police official duties to serve court notices on the PTI chief.

Police had no weapons and ammunition during Zaman Park clashes and were hit with petrol bombs, sticks and stones besides slingshots which was highly deplorable on the part of PTI workers, he said. As a result, about 65 policemen and DIG Operations Lahore were injured and admitted to hospital.

Wajid Khan said Imran had used PTI workers, children and women as human shields to avoid his possible arrest after he was charged in various cases and tried to spread anarchy in the historic city of Lahore.

As a result of the irrational approach of the PTI leadership, he said that surrounding areas of Zaman Park were converted into battle zone that resulted in disruption of traffic causing great difficulties for hundreds of thousands of people and visitors in Lahore.

Strongly condemning Zalmay Khalilzad's unsolicited advice on the current political situation of Pakistan, PMLN Nowshera President Sahibzada Hamaza said that Zalmay Khalidzad had no right to speak in the internal political affairs of Pakistan.

"Pakistan is an independent sovereign country and no one has the right to pass such unsolicited advice or comment on our internal political affairs," he said.

He said democracy can't grow in Pakistan due to repeated unconstitutional intervention, rigging allegations in elections and chaotic economic situations.

Hamzan Khan said it was high time for all politicians to think above party politics and sit together for the country's larger interest to take the ship of democracy to safe shores.