Politicians should also learn from intellects, writers: Murad Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that politicians should also learn from the writers and intellectuals

Addressing the inaugural session of the 12th International urdu Conference in the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, he urged for collective efforts for resolving national issues.

Murad Ali Shah said that the participants of the Urdu Conference were not only the guests of the Arts Council but also of the whole country.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan was a country of different cultures and there was a need to promote cultural activities in every province.

He said that last year, when the conference began Fahmida Riaz had left us and today was the birthday of the Josh Malihabadi.

The Arts Council had done a great job of bringing together the writers of different literature and languages here.

Murad Ali Shah assured all possible help and cooperation to the ACP- Karachi.

He said that in the next few days two underpasses and overhead bridges would be inaugurated in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Culture Sindh Sardar Ali Shah said, "We have learned to read and write from these intellectuals.

The Urdu Conference was a step towards establishing cultural harmony." He said that Pakistan need all the writers present in the conference. The writers and poets of different languages of the country had served Pakistan and all of them had taught peace and tolerance.

ACP President Muhammad Ahmed Shah on the occasion said that he was thankful to the writers and poets who had come from around the world to attend the conference.

He said that the conference was a galaxy where the shining stars of literature were included. The Urdu Conference had now changed to a national cultural conference and for the first time sessions of other languages were also to be held in the conference.

Ahmed Shah said the writers, poets and intellectuals of different languages will have an opportunity to interact with each through this conference.

Various political and social figures attended the inaugural session.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony in connection with the 121st birthday of Josh Malihabadi was also held. Sindh Chief Minister cut the cake.