Politicians Should Make Their Own Decisions: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday stressed that politicians should make their own decisions and develop consensus to bring political stability to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the political dialogue should always be open to making decisions on national interest and for people's well-being.

He added that despite political and ideological differences, the PPP and PML-N were working together for the country's sake, adding there was always room for dialogue and reconciliation in politics.

The minister further said PPP did not believe in the politics of victimization and had never disrespected the court, law, and system.

Commenting on recent unrest created by Imran's party, he said the Constitution, democracy and the current system could not be enslaved on the basis of bullying and propaganda.

