Politicians Should Not Doing Politics On National Important Issues: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:13 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday, criticizing opposition parties, said politicians should not doing politics on the national important issues including atomic power issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday, criticizing opposition parties, said politicians should not doing politics on the national important issues including atomic power issue.

The opposition parties were playing politics on the coronavirus outbreak to achieve political mileage, he said and urged them to do constructive politics by giving recommendations as how to successfully contain the pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the opposition leaders to hold sensible talks and avoid using non-parliamentary language against their opponents during press conferences.

"In fact, the opposition leaders were involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly and the government was committed to recover such amount from them", he added.

Replying to a question, Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of expression and it had never imposed sanctions on media.

