Politicians to make themselves as role model for others: Siddique ul Farooq

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Siddique ul Farooq on Wednesday said politicians should make themselves as role model for others in every field of life.

Talking to ptv, he said leaders should spread positivity in the society and they should avoid to spread hate among the people.

He said every person should have to rectify himself first rather then raising finger on others, adding accountability should be started from ourselves.

He said every citizen of the country should perform their duties honestly and play their role to development and progress of the country and after that their rights would be reached on their door step.

Siddique ul Farooq said the people should use social media in positive way and if someone wanted to do criticism to others then it should be in civilized manners.

He said wise people could play important role to bring softness in social media through their writings and speeches as well.