Politicians, traders, civil society term federal budget 20-21 as tax free, people friendly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life including politicians, trader community and civil society here Friday appreciated the PTI led government's second federal budget 2020-21 and termed it poor friendly tax free budget despite COVID-19 outbreak in the country which had badly affected the country's economy.

President Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi welcomed the federal budget and termed it balanced in which maximum relief had been provided to all segments of society.

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, the federal government had presented a tax free and poor friendly budget in which maximum relief had been provided to all segments of the society, Qureshi said.

He also congratulated Federal Minister Hamad Azhar, Advisor to the PM on Finance and Economic Affairs Hafeez Shaikh and officials of Ministry of Finance and FBR for presenting a goal oriented budget.

Commenting on the budget, President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Goharullah and Senior Vice President Alhaj Ghulshan Illahi termed it people friendly and tax free budget but suggested a congenial business friendly atmosphere to overcome adverse effects of COVID-19.

They said it would have been better if salaries and pension of government employees had been increased proportionately with price hike and inflation.

The civil society representative Javed Soz Halai said in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, it would become difficult for the government to achieve the growth target proposed in the budget 2020-21.

The government had allocated billions of rupees for higher education and health sector, Halai said and appreciated that Rs.250 billion would be spent for betterment of the social sector in the country.