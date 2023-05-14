UrduPoint.com

Politicians Urged To Focus On Problems Instead Of Confrontation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Politicians urged to focus on problems instead of confrontation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Khawaja Muhammad Shafique urged the politicians to take wise decisions as inflation is creating trouble for the poor and middle class families.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Khawaja Shafique stated that the country was heading towards more problems.

Government installations were being targeted by the political parties. Rising inflation was affecting the people. If the same situation persists, the prices of commodities will go up, he feared.

He said that the daily used items were out of reach of the common men. About eight lakh educated youth left the country for a progressive future, he hinted and urged politicians to take wise steps and resolve the problems with consultation and dialogue.

