Politicians Urged To Promote Harmony, Brotherhood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Chairperson of National Ittehad Asia Kamil has urged all political leaders to promote harmony and brotherhood for the cause of economically sound Pakistan.

In a press release issued here, she said that it was urgent that all political parties promote national harmony and brotherhood in order to strengthen efforts to make Pakistan an economically sound country.

“All political leaders should avoid promoting political differences among each other, keeping in view that the country needs political harmony in view of the international economic scenario,” she said.

Referring to the upcoming general elections, Asia said that she would contest for the National Assembly (NA) seat from Bahawalpur.

She said that holding general elections on February 24 would strengthen the democracy.

